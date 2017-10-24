City receives funding for Child Friendly City project

The City of Vernon is exploring what it takes to be a child and youth friendly city.

The City of Vernon is exploring what it takes to be a child and youth friendly city.

After facing some challenges, the City of Vernon has received $10,000 in funding from BC Healthy Communities, for Child Friendly City project — which aims to evaluate how Vernon is doing supporting children and youth through working with community partners and examining topics relating to housing, transportation, health, parks and recreation.

After the assessment is complete, gaps and improvements will be identified and recommended to Vernon Council and/or partner organizations. There will be community consultation throughout the process, including engagement designed and delivered by and for children and youth. UBCO students and the Institute of Community Engaged Research are also assisting and involved with the project.

In 2014, Vernon hosted the Cities Fit for Children Summit, bringing delegates from all over the province to hear internationally renowned speakers discuss how cities can support children, youth and families. Council’s Strategic Plan includes goals and objectives surrounding children, youth and families, and supportive policies exist in various City Plans; however, further work is required to strengthen these initiatives.

A collaborative working group, made up of representatives from the City of Vernon, Interior Health, North Okanagan Early Years Council, Success by 6 and the United Way, meets regularly to explore ways in which Vernon can support children, youth and families.

These endeavours aim to build a strong healthy future and support community economic development.

Previous story
Kelowna youth movement to donate $1,000

Just Posted

Kelowna getting another director to regional board

Thanks to its growing population, the city will have seven directors on the 13-member RDCO board

Winter travel event coming up at Kelowna’s airport

Annual event puts the public in touch with those in the know about winter travel hot spots

Kelowna city councillor requires another round of surgery

Charlie Hodge will have part of his jawbone replaced in latest procedure

Updated: Resident says ministry doesn’t deal with garbage along road

A Lake Country resident says she cleans out the garbage bin along Pelmewash Parkway

Lake Country Fashion fundrasier supports elementary school

Fierce, a fashion show fundraiser, will support Oyama Traditional School for playground equipment

Rally condemns violence, promotes healing

Discovery of human remains and disappearances of women have created tension in the rural community

Justice rules B.C. courts hold jurisdiction over Indigenous man

Trial for Alex Louie, also known as Senk’lip, kicked off Tuesday with two border officers testifying

Kamloops Mounties seek suspects in double shooting

Two men were shot in a house at 217 Nelson Ave. at about 11:30 a.m., Monday

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

City receives funding for Child Friendly City project

The City of Vernon is exploring what it takes to be a child and youth friendly city.

Kelowna youth movement to donate $1,000

100 Kids charity initiative has impressive launch

City responds to province on legal cannabis regulation

The City of Vernon is providing feedback to the Government of British Columbia on how non-medicinal cannabis will be regulated in the province.

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read