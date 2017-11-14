Community Leader Awards: Betty Cleland

We continue to honour those that give back to the community time and again

Mentor category community leader Betty Cleland accepts her Kelowna Capital News Community Leader Award from Gene Creelman of Interior Savings Credit Union. The Community Leader Awards recognize individuals and groups in Kelowna doing great work in the community. Creelman said it was important for Interior Savings to be involved.

“Community involvement is at the heart of everything Interior Savings Credit Union does. Building up strong, healthy, positive communities improves the lives of everyone in the communities that we serve. Interior Savings Credit Union is proud to support the Community Leader Awards,” said Creelman.

