Crowd funding campaign set up for family hit by tragedy

Two years after five-year-old James McIntosh died when hit by a car, his father has died of cancer

A family struck by tragedy two years ago when an off-duty RCMP officer ran over their five-year-old has another family member to mourn.

Brian McIntosh, a local paramedic, died Sunday night after losing his battle with cancer, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up for the family.

The McIntosh family lost five-year-old James in September 2015, when Cst. Ace Jimmy Stewart took a right turn onto the Channel Parkway after Brian and James’ older brother Caleb had crossed the street ahead of James.

Stewart said in court earlier this year he didn’t see James was still crossing ahead of him when he ran him over.

Despite Brian’s efforts to resuscitate James, he succumbed to his injuries.

Stewart had pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention in a January court hearing, which Brian was unable to attend as he was undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“It seems worse than any fiction writer could imagine, but again as this family that has already been through so very much, has had another grievous loss,” wrote Jade Dorrell-Mullin, author of the GoFundMe campaign.

“They’re doing OK. I don’t even know how you can evaluate that to be honest,” Dorrell-Mullin added in an interview. “They’re coping alright. To be totally honest, I think they feel fairly numb over everything right now.”

Dorrell-Mullin said she got to know the family after the 2015 accident that took James’ life, as both of their children went to the same school.

Set up just two days ago, the GoFundMe campaign has already garnered $9,605 as of Thursday morning, with a goal set for $10,000, which Dorrell-Mullin said she is excited to see.

“I just sort of thought in my head, ‘gosh, I bet people would just clamour all over themselves to do something for them,” Dorrell-Mullin said.

“I just keep hoping that it continues to grow to some degree so that when they do get it, they’re allowed some buffer, some sort of time period that she doesn’t feel like she has to go to work.”

Telling the family to reach out if they needed help felt like “another burden on them,” so she said she hopped online to set up the GoFundMe.

Caleb had reportedly returned to school, but Dorrell-Mullin said she hopes someplace can provide a space for the child to play and keep his mind off of things during the tough times ahead.

That $9,600 has come from 113 people, according to the GoFundMe page, with comments of positivity pouring in for the family, offering prayers, thoughts and condolences.

“I am saddened beyond belief with your/our loss of Brian. You are missed by so many,” said one commenter.

“May you feel the prayers of people you’ve never even met, holding you up in this time of sorrow,” wrote another.

