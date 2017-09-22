Diverse abilities celebrated in Kelowna

“(Andrew) is willing to work, he wants to work, so why wouldn’t we employ him?” said Plugoway.

Dawn Plugoway, the assistant manager at Arbies Restaurant in Kelowna, says hiring a young man with diverse abilities was simply “smart business.”

Pathways Abilities Society, a local non-profit, in conjunction with Century 21 Assurance Realty is celebrating local ‘Heroes of Diversabilities’ like Arbies each week in lead up to Community Living Month in B.C. this October.

Pathways has been providing services to the community for over 60 years and the “Heroes of Diversabilities” initiative is an annual event that shines a spotlight on local businesses employing Pathways’ individuals.

All month long, the society is releasing video vignettes showcasing its many local business Heroes’. This week, Arbies is featured.

Pathways and Century 21 Assurance Realty will continue to share more stories showcasing our local Heroes of Diversabilities over the next few weeks and will host a private reception in October at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club, celebrating all the local business ‘Heroes’.

