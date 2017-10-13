Dress in red for a great cause

On Saturday Oct. 21, the Heart and Stroke Foundation is hosting the Kelowna Red Dress event

Joy Caravello On Saturday Oct. 21, 2017 the Heart and Stroke Foundation is hosting the The Heart Truth: Kelowna Red Dress event.

Get out your red dress and your red accents.

It’s that time of the year when the Heart and Stroke Foundation hosts an event that celebrates women’s health and raises awareness about heart disease.

This sixth annual fundraising event is a fashion show that celebrates women’s heart health while at the same time talking about issues of heart disease and stroke as a leading cause of death for Canadian women.

Since 2013, the Red Dress Gala has made a big impact in the community, with over 900 participants raising more than $125,000 making The Heart Truth fashion show, one of Kelowna’s key fundraising events,

“The event allows us to continue the various programs we’ve established in our community and to raise awareness and improve prevention and treatment,” organizers stated in a press release. “The Red Dress runway comes to life, as designers and select clothing boutiques showcase their red dress designs on community ambassador models, in a personal celebration of women and heart health awareness.”

Click to get your ticket today and support life-saving research and help more Canadians lead healthier lives.

The event takes place at Manteo Resort with those in attendance suggested to wear their snazziest suit or cocktail dress with red attire and red accents welcome.

For more information call 778-313-8090 or find their event on Facebook.