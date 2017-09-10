Ellison Fire Department recruiting new members

Ellison area residents who’d like to serve their neighbours are invited to apply to become a member of the Ellison Fire Department.

Prospective members must live within eight kilometers of the Ellison fire hall Station 61 at 4411 Old Vernon Road. As well, they must be between the ages of 19 and 65 and be in good physical condition.

Anyone interested in becoming a paid-on-call firefighter is invited to stop by the Ellison fire hall Monday evenings between 6 and 9 p.m. to learn more and pick up an application package. Applications and recruitment information is also available for downloading and printing on the RDCO website

Applications must be submitted no later than Sept. 25 and can be dropped off Monday evenings at the Ellison fire hall or Monday – Friday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Regional District office, 1450 KLO Road in Kelowna.

Interviews and physical testing of potential candidates will take place this fall. Training will be provided for successful applicants during the department’s regular evening or weekend sessions.