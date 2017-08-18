Enjoy movies in the moonlight

Kelowna - Moonlight Movies will be played throughout the Okanagan

Watch a movie under the stars this August.

Grab a picnic blanket and head down to one or all of the Moonlight Movies in the Okanagan.

The movies will be shown on a giant inflatable cinema screen at sundown. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early to get a good viewing spot and take part in some of the many family-friendly pre-show activities and concessions.

While there is no charge to attend the event, a donation of $3 per person or $10 for a family of four is suggested. All funds raised will benefit the Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs.

“We are delighted to be able to partner with Interior Savings and be part of the Moonlight Movie Tour. I hope everyone will take the opportunity to enjoy this unique movie experience with friends and family,” said Richelle Leckey, community engagement coordinator of Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs

The August 20-24 screenings are five of 11 movie nights taking place throughout the Thompson Okanagan in July and August.

Aug. 20- OK Falls Kenyon Park – Trolls

Aug. 21 – Webber Rd Community Centre – Storks

Aug. 22 – Kelowna’s City Park -Trolls

Aug. 23 – Lake Country’s Beasley Park – Storks

Aug. 24- Vernon’s Polson Park – Storks