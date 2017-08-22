Establishing a new literacy program

Project Literacy received a little extra help to tutor its readers.

The organization was given a grant from Decoda Literacy Solutions to initiate the Fostering Literacy program within the local community.

Fostering Literacy will work within selected area schools to assist early elementary children, at the recommendation of their teachers, who are struggling with reading, according to a Project Literacy release.

The children will be provided with one-to-one tutoring tailored to their specific learning needs. Communication will also be established with the child’s caregivers in order to support learning in the home, said the release.

With the support of the ONE TO ONE Society, the new Kelowna program will follow the ONE TO ONE tutoring program model that has already been established in 210 B.C. schools and 20 school districts province-wide.

“The ONE TO ONE program model is not really different from our adult tutoring program. The program does not dwell on a learner’s deficits but will encourage the development of skills the learner already possesses. We want to focus on the child’s strengths and learning style. By building on strengths and improving what they already know we know the results will be amazing,” said executive director Christine McWillis.

The program will rely heavily on the already strong support Project Literacy has from dedicated local volunteers to provide the weekly tutoring sessions to the children.

Although the program is in its infancy, Project Literacy is recruiting tutors who may want to help children who need a little extra support this coming school year.

Volunteers will be trained in methods that will combine literacy learning with stimulating activities which will transform reading into an enjoyable activity.