Fire chief for the day
Kids from local elementary schools gathered at the Kelowna Fire Department on Wednesday for fire chief for a day. Local students were taught fire safety, shown fire fighting equipment and received a free snack from McDonald’s at the Kelowna fire hall on Enterprise Way.
Barry Gerding
