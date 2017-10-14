Elementary kids learn what it’s like to work at the Kelowna Fire Department

Fire chief for the day

Kids from local elementary schools gathered at the Kelowna Fire Department on Wednesday for fire chief for a day. Local students were taught fire safety, shown fire fighting equipment and received a free snack from McDonald’s at the Kelowna fire hall on Enterprise Way.

