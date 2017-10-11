Giving teen mothers a healthy start

Young mothers at Kelowna Secondary School have a fund that can help them with costs

High school students at Kelowna Secondary School who find themselves pregnant now have an avenue to help with costs.

The Valley First Community Endowment fund recently infused $10,900 into the YMCA’s Young Parent Program, providing food, baby supplies and training opportunities for up to 10 at-risk young parents who are attending KSS while raising their babies.

“These teenage mothers are facing housing, mental health, life management and educational barriers,” said Danielle Miranda, senior manager of the Y’s child care programs.

“The funds provided by Valley First will help to cover the cost of healthy meals and snacks for these young families in need, baby basics such as diapers and blankets, plus the necessary training and certifications to help young parents achieve their future goals.”

Each year the YMCA of Okanagan is able to provide financial assistance to low-income families so they have access to Y child care and other programs that support their health, development and positively impact their lives. The Y depends on generous donations from the community to provide the necessary support that so many local families rely on.