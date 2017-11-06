Anna Zeitner Anneli Hardy feeds a bunny at Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary Great Pumpkin Drop Off Saturday.

Great pumpkin drop off…and then some

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country accepted hundreds of pumpkins

The furry animals of Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary sure love Halloween.

For the second straight year the sanctuary accepted recycled pumpkins at its Pelmewash Parkway business, where the gourds will be devoured by fuzzy creatures.

And the Great Pumpkin Drop-Off was a big success this Saturday in Lake Country.

Owner Antoinette Monod said she came up with the idea because the birds, guinea pigs, pigs and bunnies love pumpkins.

“Not everyone has compost piles and things like that so I thought let’s throw a party,” she said.

Over 200 people took advantage of the opportunity to recycle their pumpkin on Saturday, enjoying bonfire, cookies and hot chocolate at the sanctuary.

“I was really happy with the turnout,” said Monod. “I was exhausted and if I’m exhausted that means we had a good day.”

More than 300 pumpkins were dropped off and it will take about a month-and-a-half for the animals to work through eating them.

It was more than double the turnout of last year when the idea came up at the last moment.

The cool temperatures keep the pumpkins in good condition, so the animals will have something to eat for awhile before they go bad or are composted.

The sanctuaries bunnies are rescued from various places and will be spayed and neutered to avoid reproduction.

Recently the group has had rescues from Keremeos, Salmon Arm and Merritt.

Facebook Some of the pumpkins dropped off at the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary.

