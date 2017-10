Kelowna - Check out our interactive map which offers a variety of Halloween events

Paul Coxe is preparing for Halloween with his haunted house display at 945 Glenfell Rd. The display will be available by donation to the food bank starting Friday, Oct. 27.

Need something to do this Halloween weekend?

Check out our interactive map which offers a list of events for Friday, Saturday and Tuesday night.

