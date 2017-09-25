‘Haven’ of a partnership for Kelowna company

A well known TV couple partners up with a Canadian company based in Kelowna.

Haven Mattress, based in Mississauga, Ontario and Kelowna, is partnering with Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of HGTV.

Bryan, a veteran contractor, is known as a export in Do It Yourself (DIY) projects and is involved with the television programs House of Bryan, Disaster DIY, Leave it to Bryan and most recently, Bryan Inc.

Sarah Baeumler joined Bryan on HGTV Canada when House of Bryan showcased the Baeumlers building their own home. Sarah’s gift for interior design was showcased and she has since become one of the frontrunners in Canadian decorating and design.

The Baeumlers decided on the partnership with Haven because of several reasons including, the affordable price and a charity tie.

“We all know getting a good night’s rest is a must have and a Haven mattress allows us to sleep soundly and wake refreshed. What more can you ask? But what really stood out for us was Haven’s dedication to charity. For every ten mattresses sold one is donated to charities across Canada,” explains Bryan. “Sarah and I loved the fact that this was a key element of the company’s ethics and it’s something we are proud to support.”

Kellie Amis, COO of Haven Kelowna says partnering with a recognizable builder in Canada and a leader in interior design has created a lot of excitement.

“Welcoming Bryan and Sarah to the Haven team made sense for both sides as the couple’s advocacy for high-quality products, married with luxury standards, is a perfect fit for Haven’s marketing plan.”

The Haven’s products are hand-tailored in a fair wage certified facility in New Brunswick, Canada.