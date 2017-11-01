The Kelowna Shriners Club raffled off a 2017 Mustang convertible this year and the winner was Kelowna cab driver Nav Kandoha. Pictured (left to right) are Gurveen and Dilnoor Kandoha, shriner Gordon McInnes, winner Nav Kandoha, Lew Rossener, Fern Daigneault, Kelowna Ford sales manager Jeff Burgis, Bob Pearson and Kelowna Ford GM Dean Bradshaw.

Kelowna cabbie wins new Mustang

The Shriners club holds its annual raffle and one lucky family came away with a new car

