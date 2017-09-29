Kelowna foodies pick their favourite

Central Kitchen + Bar was given the Foodie Vote during Taste of Downtown.

The votes have been tallied and the results are in from the 2017 Taste of Downtown Kelowna.

Central Kitchen + Bar was voted number one in the Foodie Vote category, thanks to their delicious butternut squash soup.

Part-owner Jared Lee says the soup contained ginger, lemon grass and Thai coconut milk.

“It’s a great dish for fall,” he says. “It was a really big hit .… and you only have a small opportunity to really blow people away with an event like this and we wanted something to take people back — I think we achieved it.”

It’s the second time Central has participated in Taste of Downtown and Lee says it is a great opportunity to bring new people to the restaurant to try the food.

“It is a really well attended event and for us we are a really small restaurant and we have been around for three years now and are popular to the people who know us.”

The Ellis location restaurant was also voted B.C.’s Best Employer award during the Small Business B.C. Awards in Vancouver.