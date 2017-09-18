Lake Country’s history explored

The Lake Country Museum and Archives lecture series will feature two divergent topics next month.

The series presentation Wednesday, Oct. 11, will be about an internment camp for “enemy alien” civilians from Germany and Austria-Hungary during the First World War, 1914 to 1920.

It will be presented by Don McNair, who will talk about who was detained, their relationships with people inside and outside of the internment camp and what became of them.

The second presentation Wednesday, Oct. 25, will be Rosemary Carter’s presentation about the historic Gibson House, from its construction in 1912 and the many uses the house has served in its lifetime to the home’s restoration done in 1987.

Gibson House is now a heritage museum located in Kopje Regional Park.

Both lectures are free but registration is required. Phone 250-766-3141 to register. These events will be hosted at the Lake Country Library, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd., 6:30 p.m.

Donations to the museum would be gratefully appreciated. Refreshments will be served.

For more information see https://www.lakecountrymuseum.com/event/lecture-series/.