Legal 101 for employers and immigrants

KCR Community Resources in Kelowna is offering a series eight free information sessions

KCR Community Resources has partnered with the Law Foundation of BC to offer a series eight free information sessions between November 2017 and March 2018 to support employers and immigrants in the region.

Topics include citizenship law, small claims, family law and immigration sponsorship. Leading experts on the topics, generously share information, tips, and leads and answer questions from participants, while presenting each session at KCR – Community Services in downtown Kelowna.

“We’ve had tremendous feedback on these sessions from past participants,” says Katelin Mitchell, KCR immigrant services and operations manager. “We work with immigrants and migrants to the region on a daily basis, helping them to settle and connect with the community. The Legal 101 information sessions allows for an in depth overview of major issues facing immigrants, and also gives participants an opportunity to ask questions specific to their personal situations.”

Starting the series is employment law 2.0 on Tuesday, Nov. 7 with employment law experts and lawyers with Kent Employment Law, David Brown and Geoff Mason focussing on employment standards and on how to limit HR related risk through contracts and other means.

The second session on International recruitment takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and features Robert Fine, director of business and entrepreneurship development for the City of Kelowna and Sandra Hakanson, immigration specialist and lawyer with Ocana Law Group. Employers recruiting or hiring foreign workers can educate themselves on the processes and rules to ensure compliancy, while employees can ensure they understand what is required of them to become permanent residents.

All sessions take place at KCR Community Resources at 620 Leon Avenue and run from 6:30 to 8:30 pm, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

All sessions are free to participants and are open to both employers and employees. Complimentary child minding is available.

To register or for more information, contact Dorothee Birker at Dorothee@kcr.ca or 250-860-4911.

