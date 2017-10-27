Becky Kidd plays “money” with her daughter, Kayla, while attending Strong Start at Okanagan Landing elementary school.(Contributed)

Literacy society holding free financial literacy boot camp for families

Free financial literacy “boot camps” for families

November is Financial Literacy Month, and a number of organizations have partnered to offer a series of short financial information sessions geared to families of young children.

Wendy Aasen, executive director of the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan and one of the boot camp’s hosts, said the concept of hosting the event stems from an identified need for accessible financial literacy support in the community.

“Money does matter,”Aasen said.“Our partner groups have told us there is a need to provide accessible support in the community.”

Thanks support from The North Okanagan Early Years Council, and a grant through Success by Six, a provincial early years funding program, she added, the LSNO was able to make it happen.

Local financial experts have volunteered to deliver the boot camps and plan to keep them simple, while introducing some practical tools for families looking to enhance their financial management.

The boot camps run Nov. 4, 18, and 25 from 11- 11:30 a.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library, Vernon Branch. They will immediately follow the library’s regularly scheduled story time for parents and tots. Child-minding will be provided during the 30 minute sessions.

For more information, contact the Literacy Society at 250.275.3117.

RELATED:

Previous story
Young women learn what it means to be an engineer

Just Posted

Court construction in full swing

Construction on a long-awaited 12-court pickleball facility on Okanagan Landing Road is ahead of schedule.

Young women learn what it means to be an engineer

Kelowna - Middle school students participated in engineering workshops at UBCO

Las Vegas shooting victim goes offline to escape internet trolls

An Okanagan man who survived the Vegas shooting is being harassed by conspiracy theorists …

Tech minister meets with industry representatives in Kelowna

Bruce Ralston wants to know what government can do to help tech sector grow

2017 poppy campaign kicks off

The appeal, which raises money to help veterans, will run until Remembrance Day

VIDEO: NDP launches charm offensive with Jagmeet Singh as it kicks off leader’s tour

One of Singh’s goals is to unlock the party’s potential in suburban ridings around Toronto,Vancouver

Water quality advisory in Peachland

With work underway to clear water intakes due to spring floods, Peachland water quality affected

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Michaels: Remembering the importance of inclusion as we inch toward multiculturalism

Visible minorities now account for 7.8 per cent of the Central Okanagan’s population

Commitment to South Okanagan National Park renewed

The South Okanagan has a renewed commitment to establish a new national park reserve

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

Most Read