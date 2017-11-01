Volunteer tutor Linda Graves, helps an eager participant learn to use her ipad at the library during an iPad tutorial at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon. (Contributed)

Literacy Society offering technology help for adults

If you have ever been “ iShamed”, you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

If you have ever been “iShamed,” you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

Offered by the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, the workshops are scheduled to run Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 18 and 25 at the People Place.

The workshops will be small groups and will be scheduled regularly based on demand. There is a $60 fee for the two hour session and participants can register at the Literacy Society office in unit #303 on 3402-27th Avenue, or access the form online at www.literacysociety.ca. The workshops must be pre-paid and registrants are required to bring their own devices.

In addition to the workshops, the Society partners with the Okanagan Regional Library to provide free one-hour technical tutoring for adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Vernon Branch.

Adults needing basic assistance in learning to use their devices can sign up for a one-on-one session with a volunteer tutor by visiting the library resource desk upstairs or by calling 250.542.7610. Ext. 6820.

If you would like to be a volunteer tutor with the program, contact the Computer Support Coordinator at 250.275.3117 or email computersupport@literacysociety.ca

Morning Star Staff

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Previous story
Kelowna cabbie wins new Mustang

Just Posted

Minor hockey players supporting vets

Members of the Kelowna Minor Hockey peewee tier 2 Rockets help out the Legion’s poppy campaign

Kelowna haunted house has record-breaking numbers

A haunted house on Grenfell Road raised $2,400 and 4,500 pounds of food for the local food bank

Chief takes stand against violence

Okanagan Indian Band’s Byron Louis says all levels of government need to enter into a discussion about violence against women

Central Okanagan buses still without safety measures for drivers

“It shouldn’t take the death of a transit worker” for BC Transit to take driver safety seriously.

Tech help for vulnerable Okanagan women

Kelowna tech company YodelMe that’s created an app that allows people to stay in touch.

Criminal charges pending following Halloween robbery

Two men and a woman are being held in custody after being arrested in downtown Salmon Arm

Kelowna cabbie wins new Mustang

The Shriners club holds its annual raffle and one lucky family came away with a new car

Missing Vernon girl’s DNA to be compared to remains found on farm

Dad of missing Vernon girl says police asked for DNA to test against remains found in Silver Creek

Editorial: Sex workers in need of help

Kelowna editorial calls for more creative community thinking to help women at risk

Missing, murdered inquiry stalled by government red tape: report

Inquiry leaders say Ottawa caused an eight month delay

DeHart: What’s going in the old East Side Mario’s

Kelowna hotelier takes a tour around the business scene in the city in her weekly column

UPDATE: Decision time for John Horgan on Site C dam

Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says delaying it is off the table

Heart valve invented

UBC Okanagan comes up with new heart valve

VIDEO: New York mayor says attack suspect was radicalized in U.S.

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

Most Read