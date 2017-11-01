Literacy Society offering technology help for adults

If you have ever been “ iShamed”, you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

Volunteer tutor Linda Graves, helps an eager participant learn to use her ipad at the library during an iPad tutorial at the Okanagan Regional Library in Vernon. (Contributed)

If you have ever been “iShamed,” you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

Offered by the Literacy Society of the North Okanagan, the workshops are scheduled to run Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 4, 18 and 25 at the People Place.

The workshops will be small groups and will be scheduled regularly based on demand. There is a $60 fee for the two hour session and participants can register at the Literacy Society office in unit #303 on 3402-27th Avenue, or access the form online at www.literacysociety.ca. The workshops must be pre-paid and registrants are required to bring their own devices.

In addition to the workshops, the Society partners with the Okanagan Regional Library to provide free one-hour technical tutoring for adults on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Vernon Branch.

Adults needing basic assistance in learning to use their devices can sign up for a one-on-one session with a volunteer tutor by visiting the library resource desk upstairs or by calling 250.542.7610. Ext. 6820.

If you would like to be a volunteer tutor with the program, contact the Computer Support Coordinator at 250.275.3117 or email computersupport@literacysociety.ca

Morning Star Staff