Meet Your Farmer: Morning Dove Gardens

Matt Hildebrandt with Morning Dove Gardens is one of a small number of young agrarians making farm life work.

When we met up with him at the Kelowna Farmers and Crafters’ Market he said he made the move to work at one with nature eight years ago.

He knew it wouldn’t be easy, so for the first two years he farmed for someone else to get a feel for what it was like.

Then he branched out on his own and he’s not looking back.

It’s a struggle with the cost of land being so high in the valley, but it’s one he thinks is worthwhile.

To learn more about Hildebrandt check out our Meet Your Farmer Video.