Mobility Cup held in Kelowna

Get moving next week in Kelowna for the 26th international Mobility Cup.

The first Mobility Cup in Kelowna will be held at the Yacht Club, Sept. 11 to 15.

There are close to 50 racers coming from as far away as California and New Brunswick.

The Mobility Cup was initiated in 1991 in Vancouver by Sam Sullivan, who later became Vancouver’s Mayor from 2005 to 2008.

Sullivan started the Disabled Sailing Association of BC. Disabled sailing got its start at Expo 86 in Vancouver when British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher donated a British made Sunbird sailboat to Rick Hansen in honour of his Man in Motion World Tour.

The Mobility Cup has been held in many major cities across Canada. The Disabled Sailing Association of Kelowna is organizing the 2017 RE/MAX Mobility Cup and has been offering sailing lessons and racing opportunities since 1993. Their current programs run from the beginning of May into September at the Yacht Club.