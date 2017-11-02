Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Give it to these fuzzy creatures

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country is accepting pumpkins for its animals

The furry animals of Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary are in for a special Halloween treat.

The sanctuary is holding its second Great Pumpkin Drop Off, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who wish to recycle their pumpkins can drop them off at 14320 Pelmewash Parkway where the gourds will be devoured by fuzzy creatures.

Owner Antoinette Monod said she came up with the idea because the birds, guinea pigs, pigs and bunnies love pumpkins.

“Not everyone has compost piles and things like that so I thought let’s throw a party,” she said.

Last year, volunteers offered a bonfire, cookies and hot chocolate for those who donated pumpkins.

“They brought pumpkins by the truckload,” said Monod. At the end of the event, around eight truckloads of pumpkins were collected from residents in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland.

The cool temperatures keep the pumpkins in good condition, so the pigs happily munched on them for the next month.

“Every last pumpkin was used,” she said.

Gourds that couldn’t be eaten by the sanctuary’s 600 animals were composted.

People have already started dropping off their pumpkins, said Monod, so the animals are munching on them already.

Signs will be posted Saturday, with a table full of hot chocolate and Snickerdoodles.

The sanctuary’s 2018 calendars will also be for sale.

The pumpkins will be chopped up over the weekend to prepare for food.

