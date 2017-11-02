Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Give it to these fuzzy creatures

The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country is accepting pumpkins for its animals

The furry animals of Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary are in for a special Halloween treat.

The sanctuary is holding its second Great Pumpkin Drop Off, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those who wish to recycle their pumpkins can drop them off at 14320 Pelmewash Parkway where the gourds will be devoured by fuzzy creatures.

Owner Antoinette Monod said she came up with the idea because the birds, guinea pigs, pigs and bunnies love pumpkins.

“Not everyone has compost piles and things like that so I thought let’s throw a party,” she said.

Last year, volunteers offered a bonfire, cookies and hot chocolate for those who donated pumpkins.

“They brought pumpkins by the truckload,” said Monod. At the end of the event, around eight truckloads of pumpkins were collected from residents in Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna and Peachland.

The cool temperatures keep the pumpkins in good condition, so the pigs happily munched on them for the next month.

“Every last pumpkin was used,” she said.

Gourds that couldn’t be eaten by the sanctuary’s 600 animals were composted.

People have already started dropping off their pumpkins, said Monod, so the animals are munching on them already.

Signs will be posted Saturday, with a table full of hot chocolate and Snickerdoodles.

The sanctuary’s 2018 calendars will also be for sale.

The pumpkins will be chopped up over the weekend to prepare for food.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family thankful for community support

Just Posted

Winter hits Okanagan-Shuswap

There is a snowfall warning in effect for all parts of the Okanagan and Shuswap

Remains at Silver Creek farm those of missing Vernon teen

RCMP confirm human remains found near Salmon Arm are those of missing 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

Liberals sound alarm about NDP electoral reform

Okanagan MLA in Kelowna says NDP seek to unfairly skew referendum vote results

What to do with all of those plastic bags

London Drugs locations in Kelowna, West Kelowna and more will accept plastic bags and more

Grade 9 students report for Kelowna RCMP duty

As part of take your kid to work day, local RCMP spends time with high school students

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Americans drop Rockets in OT

Kelowna’s three-game winning streak ends Wednesday in Tri-City

Letter: The bridge itself is not the problem

Kelowna letter writer jumps into the debate on the WR Bennett Bridge in Kelowna

Kamloops man loses fight to RCMP dog

Kamloops man tries to evade police but is captured by Fargo the police dog

B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

Unemployed senior on disability says he was convinced to buy mutual funds with home equity loan

B.C. boy looks to add new word to Webster’s dictionary

Levidrome: a word that means something else when spelled backwards, Vancouver Island boy says

Hacker threatens to release UFV student information if not paid ransom

Threats to release students’ personal information

OC Coyotes hoops teams hit the road

Okanagan College women head to VIU, men will play at Quest and SFU

Letter: In the rush to Christmas we’re forgetting something

Kelowna letter writer says as soon as Halloween is over, it happens every year

Most Read

  • Kelowna cabbie wins new Mustang

    The Shriners club holds its annual raffle and one lucky family came away with a new car

  • Literacy Society offering technology help for adults

    If you have ever been “ iShamed”, you may want to take in an upcoming workshop for beginner users of ipads or iphones.

  • Need to get rid of your pumpkins? Give it to these fuzzy creatures

    The Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Lake Country is accepting pumpkins for its animals