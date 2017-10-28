Connor Gartner, 13, purchased a MacBook after delivering the Capital News for two years. - Credit: Contributed

Newspaper carrier’s patience pays off

Kelowna - Connor Gartner saved to buy a laptop for two years by delivering newspapers

After two years of delivering the Capital News, one paper carrier’s efforts paid off.

With more than a little patience, Connor Gartner recently purchased a laptop with his savings.

Connor, 13, started delivering newspapers in Kettle Valley with the goal of buying a MacBook. Most of his earnings went to the laptop, he said.

Connor’s sister, a Grade 12 student, is also saving for a trip to Europe.

“If they want a big ticket item like a laptop or a trip like that, then they have to save up their own money and we’ll contribute little bits here and there,” said father Darren Gartner. “It’s mostly up to them.”

Connor delivers papers twice a week and it takes him between half an hour to an hour to complete his route.

