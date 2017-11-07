‘Offleashed’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna BC SPCA raises more than $120,000 at the 10th annual gala

It was a night of glitz, glamour and of course puppies.

The 10th annual BC SPCA Gala took place at the Coast Capri in Kelowna on Saturday, and with 200 animal lovers in attendance the shelter managed to raise more than $120,000.

Funds raised at the Offleashed Gala help the BC SPCA with animal welfare, including ending animal cruelty and creating caring and compassionate communities.

The night included a cocktail and canapé reception, puppy cuddle lounge, three-course meal paired with local Okanagan wines, entertainment, dancing, and a live auction.

Auctioneer Tom Pasma once again came all the way from the U.S.A. to help support the cause and gear up the crowd to spend money that will help the local shelter.

This year’s presenting sponsor was BMO Bank of Montreal, which also sponsored galas in Vancouver and Victoria. The Offleashed Gala in Vancouver managed to raise just over $500,000 in the one night.

Last year the BC SPCA helped 42,970 animals in distress and sheltered more than 26,000 animals throughout the society’s 44 locations.

In 2015, the Kelowna BC SPCA gala raised the most money in the eight year event at $150,000.