Okanagan-Shuswap charities to receive grants

Charities across the Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson are soon to receive much needed grants thanks to a Valley First Community Endowment.

The First West Foundation is granting $108,260 to a total of 13 charities across the Interior. These funds will go to directly support programs or initiatives that contribute to building the communities the charities work in.

Susan Byrom, executive director of the First West Foundation, stated the non-profits chosen for this community endowment are ones that are applying innovative programs to build-up the capabilities of individuals and impact the community.

“These organizations are making B.C. a better place to live, and we are proud to support their efforts,” she said.

Kelowna-based KCR Community Resources Society will be receiving a $10,000 grant to support the Kelowna Family Hub Satellite Project, a 12-month pilot program which connects underserved families, including newcomers and Indigenous families, to the vital services and supports they need to thrive.

Sherri Gelinas, family services manager with KCR Community Resources Society is overwhelmed to be chosen to receive the grant.

This pilot project is built upon the success of the Family Hub, which provides a none-stop-shop for support, information, referrals and resources from over 20 organizations that serve Kelowna’s most vulnerable families,” Gelinas explained.

The 13 organizations and initiatives supported by the Valley First Community Endowment this year include:

Board of Education of School District 53 Cawston Primary (Okanagan-Similkameen) $2,500

Boys and Girls Club of Kamloops $5,625

KCR Community Resources Society $10,000

Kindale Developmental Association (Armstrong, Vernon) $10,000

Okanagan-Similkameen Neurological Society (Penticton) $5,825

Penticton & District Community Resources Society $14,500

Princeton Family Services Society $5,000

Project Literacy Kelowna Society $9,525

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation (Penticton) $20,000

Vernon Women’s Transition House Society $1,275

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre (Lumby) $5,610

YMCA of Okanagan (Kelowna) $10,900

