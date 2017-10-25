Oyama school hosts fundraiser

A Lake Country school wants to ensure students are staying active.

Oyama Traditional School will hold a fashion show and silent auction fundraiser for playground equipment Nov. 4 at the Oyama Community Hall.

“The school has seen an increase in enrollment over the last few years. As such, the current playground structure no longer accommodates all of the students at the school,” said Jodi Buse, with the fundraising committee.

“Also, the schoolyard acts as the community playground after school hours and we are hoping these funds will provide the upgrade necessary for our school and the Oyama community at large.”

The event will include fashions from Genessa Jackson, Tina Louise, Sweet Legs, Cabi Clothing, Merae’s Fine Tailoring and Fashion and Mac and Jill Apparel.

There will be entertainment by the Niki Martinus Project and Jeff Piattelli, while there will be food and beverages from OKF Grill, Intrigue Winery, Craft Brew and My Chocolate Crush.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the fashion show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 online at experientialtourism.ca/fierce or $45 at the door. They can also be purchased at Intrigue Winery, the Oyama General Store, Invati Yoga and Tina Louise.

There is a complimentary glass of wine with each ticket purchased up to Oct. 30.

Child minding will be available at the Oyama Traditional School Gymnasium for $5 a kid or $10 a family.