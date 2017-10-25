Oyama school hosts fundraiser

Oyama Traditional School will hold a fashion show and silent auction fundraiser for playground equipment Nov. 4

A Lake Country school wants to ensure students are staying active.

Oyama Traditional School will hold a fashion show and silent auction fundraiser for playground equipment Nov. 4 at the Oyama Community Hall.

“The school has seen an increase in enrollment over the last few years. As such, the current playground structure no longer accommodates all of the students at the school,” said Jodi Buse, with the fundraising committee.

“Also, the schoolyard acts as the community playground after school hours and we are hoping these funds will provide the upgrade necessary for our school and the Oyama community at large.”

The event will include fashions from Genessa Jackson, Tina Louise, Sweet Legs, Cabi Clothing, Merae’s Fine Tailoring and Fashion and Mac and Jill Apparel.

There will be entertainment by the Niki Martinus Project and Jeff Piattelli, while there will be food and beverages from OKF Grill, Intrigue Winery, Craft Brew and My Chocolate Crush.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the fashion show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 online at experientialtourism.ca/fierce or $45 at the door. They can also be purchased at Intrigue Winery, the Oyama General Store, Invati Yoga and Tina Louise.

There is a complimentary glass of wine with each ticket purchased up to Oct. 30.

Child minding will be available at the Oyama Traditional School Gymnasium for $5 a kid or $10 a family.

Previous story
Wellness fair coming to Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Just Posted

UPDATE: Reckless personal watercraft operator identified and charged

RCMP investigation revealed the personal watercrafts were rented and later returned

North Westside residents not satisfied with district

The final report of a services and community issues review has been filed

Kelowna Kiwanis Clubs donates $4.5 million for kids

Donation earmarks $4 million for KGH Foundation,$500,000 for Central Okanagan Foundation

North Westside advisories over

RDCO has removed precautionary water quality advisories for residents served by the Killiney Beach and Westshore Estates water systems

Motorists now paying the price for too few eastbound lanes on bridge over Okanagan Lake

When the province built the William R. Bennett Bridge over Okanagan Lake… Continue reading

In Photos: Kelowna’s first comic expo

Check out photos from the first comic expo that happened this weekend

Ontario makes it illegal to protest near abortion clinics

Zones to be created around eight clincs in Ontario to prevent anti-abortion protests

Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

SonReal headlines Grey Cup kickoff show

Vernon-born performer SonReal (Aaron Hoffman) to perform at 105th Grey Cup Kickoff show Nov. 26

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino for cut of revenue

GUEST COLUMN: B.C. should learn from Norway’s example

B.C. salmon farming pioneer returns from European tour

‘Arise’ for some Halloween fun this weekend

All four doctors from Arise Chiropractic will donate a portion of their treatment fees that day to the Upper Room Mission

DeHart: Hip, designer frames found at Wink i Wear

Kelowna columnist Maxine DeHart and her weekly column on business in the area

Most Read