Passion for art with Peachland Seniors

By Susan Van Noortwyk

Well I really hope you made it to the October Potluck Friday. We heard many say it was the best evening ever. We extend a huge thank you to Grant Eisworth and his sound man Vince. We certainly enjoyed the songs and the entertainment. The food was great and no one left hungry. We also had many dress up for the occasion.

Our prize winners were: 1st. Wayne Powers, 2nd Diane Penner and 3rd Alice May MacDonald. It really was a fun evening. Our next Potluck Fridays will be Nov. 24 and Dec. 15. In November we are switching things up a bit. We will have two speakers. Representatives from Vantage 1 Credit Union, our new bank in Peachland and the i-Guard Stove, a new innovation designed to turn your stove off if you accidentally leave it on. Now be honest who hasn’t become sidetracked and walked away with the stove on?

You don’t have to be a member to attend our potluck dinners. Everyone is welcome. Bring a food dish to share along with your own plate and cutlery. Also it is time for my pony tail to come off and Nov. 24 is the day. It will go to the cancer society towards a wig. If you would like to make a donation you could be the one chosen to make the big cut. Yikes, could be fun.

The volunteer of the month was announced: Phyllis Papineau, our very talented and hard working leader of our Variety Singers was presented with a gift certificate for a local business. Mark Dec. 10 on your calendar, the Variety Singers will present their annual winter concert, A Canadian Christmas, 2 p.m. at the Peachland 50 + Activity Centre.

The inaugural Passion 4 Art Show and Sale was held Nov. 4 and 5 at the Peachland 50 + Activity Centre. The Hall was transformed to a lovely gallery with such a variety of paintings and styles displayed from our Friday afternoon art group, now named Passion 4 Art. Leader, Roberta Farrelly was so pleased with the turn out and reports the event was very successful. Again, a big thank you to our painters for organizing this event. If you missed the show, drop by the Centre, there are always a few samples on display along with contact information.

Canasta started with a bang on Nov. 3 and will continue every Friday at 1 p.m. If you are interested please contact Linda Lomow at peachlandcanasta@gmail.com. Beginners and experienced players are welcome.

Come check out our new exercise class with Alicia Cardiff: Sit n be Fit. This class runs every Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Drop-ins are welcome. Cost is $3. The class is designed for those who may be experiencing some joint and/or balance issues. It is a safe way to keep moving, improve your strength and balance and have some fun.

We had a bit of an issue at the Centre on Oct. 31, Halloween wouldn’t you know it. Members reported an odd smell which was reported to the district. Unfortunately the building had to be immediately evacuated and aired out. A huge wasp nest was discovered to be blocking one of the furnace vents. Repairs were made quickly and efficiently, we certainly appreciated everyone’s cooperation and assistance, especially as we were hosting the annual flu clinic on Nov. 1.

There has been a meeting of board members from the Peachland Wellness Centre and the Peachland 50 + Activity Centre (Peachland & District Retirement Society). The mandates of each group was reviewed and it was agreed that we can work on some projects together to benefit the people that we serve.

Well that brings you up to date with our news from the Peachland 50 + Activity Centre. If you are computer savvy, follow us on Facebook at peachland50plusactivitycentre. There is still some rental space available over the holiday this year. Give us a call if you are interested, prices are reasonable and we have 2 kitchens, a stage, and a sound system.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.