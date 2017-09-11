Pawsitive turnout for BC SPCA event

More than 200 people registarted for the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk in Kelowna.

Pooches and their people gathered in Kelowna’s City Park for the annual BC SPCA Paws for a Cause event on Sunday.

The walk takes place in more than 20 communities around the province as the non-profits signature fundraising event. More than 200 people and their dogs registered for the event, which put a lot of paws on the ground.

Last year the BC SPCA conducted more than 9700 new cruelty investigations and it is money from fundraising events like this that will go to help rescue and care for abused and abandoned animals in the province.

Total money raised still to come.