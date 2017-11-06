Miss Kal Rotary Bridgette Peterson poses with her mom Elizabeth in the Queen Silver Star excellence program official debut and Fashions in Wonderland show Friday at the Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Queen Silver Star candidates make their debut

Vernon royalty joins Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princesses on stage

The North Okanagan’s latest royalty made their debut Friday.

The seven Queen Silver Star candidates wowed the crowd with their grace, poise, beauty and talent at the Schubert Centre for the official debut and Fashions in Wonderland show (tying in with the Vernon Winter Carnival theme of 2018 Carnival in Wonderland).

Looking up to these excellence program participants were 10 Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princesses. The six to eight year olds are paired up with the candidates, plus reigning royalty Queen Silver Star LVII Jordynne Tomiak and Princess Meghan Townley.

The big buddies made the evening extra special for the young girls by presenting them with sashes, tiaras and flowers on stage. They also joined their little buddies for a fashion show featuring outfits the girls had picked out together from The Bay.

“My own daughter was involved in Little Miss,” said Vernon Mayor Akbal Mund. “They grow up to be some really great people in our community.”

The QSS candidates were also joined on the runway by their mothers, many with matching outfits.

Since 1961, hundreds of young women between the ages of 16 and 19 have come through the program.

The program requires hard work and dedication, but the skills that are learned will last a lifetime.

“Be the kind of woman that when your feet hit the floor in the morning the devil says, ‘oh crap, she’s up,’” Lumby Mayor Kevin Acton told the girls Friday, reciting a popular quote.

And the young women learn such strength in the variety of volunteer capacities, workshops and courses that keep them busy.

For approximately six months all candidates attend classes each week. Personal growth is encouraged and valuable skills gained through time spent on topics such as:

– Automotive

– Etiquette

– Financial Awareness

– Hair Care

– Health & Fitness

– Local History

– Interview Skills

– Make up/Skin Care

– Modeling & Deportment

– Self Defence

– Speech Craft

“This is a great training ground for young women,” said Juliette Cunningham, a Vernon councillor and chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

Cunningham will be presenting a civic training with the girls soon on women in politics and citizenship.

The QSS candidates and Little Miss Princesses will make their next appearance Jan. 14 at the Mad Hatter Tea and Talent Show, followed by proclamation Feb. 1 before the Vernon Winter Carnival officially gets underway Feb. 2-11, 2018.

The young ladies chosen as Vernon Ambassadors spend their year travelling as Ambassadors for the City of Vernon. They also attend a variety of events within the city.

You may have already seen the candidates around town at various events including the recent United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast and the Downtown Treat Trail and they will continue to volunteer at upcoming events.


jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Seven-year-old Katie Willms joins Princess Silver Star Meghan Townley during the Debut and Fashions in Wonderland Friday at the Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Miss We Care Home Health Services Mariya Blades takes to the runway in some winter gear from Sport Chek during the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program Debut and Fashions in Wonderland Friday night at the Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Little Miss Vernon Winter Carnival Princess Quincey Langner, seven, receives her sash, crown and tiara from Miss Vernon Volkswagen Jennifer Blake during the Queen Silver Star Excellence program official debut and Fashions in Wonderland show Friday at the Schubert Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

