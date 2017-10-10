Restaurants raise money for kid’s sports

Triple O’s in Kelowna have raised $10,290.95 towards KidSport BC.

Approximately 26 local children the opportunity to participate in team sports for an entire year, building their self-confidence and teamwork skills as part of the annual KidSport fundraiser, according to Triple O’s.

The fundraiser raised a record-breaking $95,718, helping 240 B.C. kids with 38 participating restaurants.

On KidSport Day, Triple O’s donated a loonie from the sale of every combo, Sept. 29, to a local KidSport B.C. chapter. An additional 20 cents from its 20th anniversary menu items were donated between Sept. 10 to 29.

Every $400 raised gives a child the opportunity to play their sport of choice for a full year. Cash donations were also received by supportive guests throughout the month and @TripleOs donated a dollar for every retweet with the hashtag #SoALLKidsCanPlay.

