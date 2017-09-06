Reuniting seniors in care homes with the arts

The B.C. Care Providers Association in partnership with the Health Arts Society is launching 40 Concerts in Care performances in designated seniors care homes in the B.C. Interior.

Through the Concerts in Care program, the Health Arts Society delivers professional musical performances to residents of long term care and assisted living sites across British Columbia, providing those isolated from the arts community the experience of enjoying the performing arts in their own health care setting. Concerts will be performed throughout the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“These musical performances bring joy and warm memories for our elderly loved ones in our care,” said BCCPA board president Karen Baillie. “Our board wanted to mark the occasion of BCCPA’s 40th anniversary with a concert series that aligned with our focus on the quality of life of B.C.’s seniors.”

The concerts, and other special projects, are sponsored through a $40,000 grant from BCCPA announced at the organization’s 40th anniversary conference in Whistler last May.

“Thanks to the B.C. Care Providers and the Health Arts Society for this amazing concert series. It is a fitting celebration of the ongoing success of the ‘Concerts in Care’ program and the BCCPA’s 40th Anniversary. Transforming care homes into mini-concert halls, 40 times all over B.C., will bring the joy of music and performance to residents, their families and staff. Chapeau,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Residents, their families, and staff all get to enjoy the stimulating, live 45-minute performances. The BCCPA has supported the Concerts in Care program over the years as part of its commitment to enhance the quality of life for B.C. seniors.

“We are excited about the new Concerts in Care series and our partnership with B.C. Care Providers Association,” said HAS founder and executive director David Lemon. “Staging 40 concerts to coincide with BCCPA’s 40th anniversary is a good occasion to add to the quality of life of seniors around the province.”

Concert dates:

Sept. 19 at 10:30 a.m. — Hillside Village in Salmon Arm

Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. — Heron Grove in Vernon

Sept. 20 at 10:30 a.m. — Spring Valley Care Centre in Kelowna

Sept 20 at 1:30 p.m. — Brandt’s Creek Mews in Kelowna

Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. — Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna

Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m. — Summerland Seniors Village in Summerland

Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. — Haven Hill Care Centre in Penticton