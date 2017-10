A few members of the Kelowna Rockets office staff gave back to the community this week

The Kelowna Rockets office staff wore onesies on Tuesday in support of World Mental Health Day as well as Canadian Mental Health Association. From left: Kim Sylvester, Theresa Molley and Carrie Pansegrau show their support for World Mental Health Day. The Kelowna Rockets donated $200 to the Canadian Mental Health Association – Kelowna Branch.

