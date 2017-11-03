We gain an hour of sleep this weekend as Daylight Saving Time ends on Nov. 5. File photo

Save power after Daylight Saving

Remember to turn your clocks back an hour Sunday morning

With Daylight Saving Time coming to an end this weekend, with clocks set to go back an hour on Sunday, B.C. Hydro is offering some tips to save on electricity this winter.

The Crown power company says heating can make up as high as half of a household’s energy use during the winter, as temperatures dip to the sub-zero.

B.C. Hydro suggests households keep an eye on their thermostats, dropping the heater down to 16C at night and while at work or school, and keep it at 21C while at home.

Related: Looking forward to Daylight Savings Time

Sealing cracks in doors and windows to keep out the drafts could save $100 on heating in the winter months, B.C. Hydro says.

Another $30 could be saved by putting in efficient tap aerators and to help cut down on water use. B.C. Hydro says households spend $250 on keeping water hot.

Just one LED light bulb can save consumers $100 over its lifespan, according to B.C. Hydro. LED bulbs use 75 per cent less energy and last up to 25 times longer.

Daylight savings ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when clocks will go back one hour.

Previous story
School superintendent takes on new task

Just Posted

Genereaux remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux

New store opening celebrated with donation to Okanagan College

Bartle and Gibson is giving OC $37,000, tools and products to help the electrician program

New secretary-treasurer for Central Okanagan school district

Eileen Sadlowski to replace the retiring Larry Paul as of Dec. 1.

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

Okanagan digs out after a snowstorm

Residents woke up Friday to snow blanketing the region and ice coating the roads

Police appeal for information about Traci Genereaux

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Snow falls, search continues in Silver Creek

RCMP focus of search shifts to on barn near Salmon River Road

Michaels: What should the university do to engage more local students?

University gets close examination from one of its profs

School superintendent takes on new task

Kevin Kaardal appointed to Canada education advisory council

BC Hydro encouraging customers to be power smart

BC Hydro is suggesting ways customers can cut down on their electricity use this winter

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Most Read