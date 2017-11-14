Summerland wineries to offer tastings, entertainment

Bottleneck Drive members to participate in seventh annual Light Up the Vines

Summerland’s wineries, cideries and brewery will celebrate the start of the festive season with the seventh annual Light Up the Vines event later this month.

The event will be held Nov. 18, 25 and 26 at the 23 Bottleneck Drive members.

“We love throwing open our doors for visitors for this annual celebration,” said Christa-Lee McWatters Bond, president of Bottleneck Drive Winery Association. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

Light Up the Vines runs from 3 to 8 p.m. each day and will feature tastings, decorations, seasonal refreshments and music. The sole exception is Savard Vines, which will be open from noon to 5 p.m., weather and road conditions permitting.

“Every member has something different,” said McWatters Bond.

Bottleneck Drive will also have passports for the event. Those who visit at least five wineries will be entered to win a prize package valued at $500.

In the past, Light Up the Vines had been a two-day event on the Festival of Lights weekend. However, it has since grown to three days.

“Because we have 23 members, you need all three days to visit every one,” McWatters Bond said.

For more information, including a map and a complete list of Bottleneck Drive members, visit www.bottleneckdrive.com.