Support group helps caregivers of those with mental illness

Devon Wolfe, Julie Wolfe and Holly Flinkman are starting a support group for caregivers of those have mental illness. The first session is held Oct. 18.

Holly Flinkman knows what it’s like to be a caregiver for someone who has a mental illness.

Her husband was diagnosed with bipolar disorder five years ago.

When she noticed there was little support in Lake Country for friends and family of those who have a mental illness, she decided to do something about it.

Lake Country’s first family support group is for those who have family and loved ones with mental illness.The Confidential Family and Friends Support Group will be held at the District of Lake Country Municipal Hall and is free, starting Wednesday, Oct. 18 and runs monthly with meetings set for Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.

“One thing I’ve seen throughout the years is that it’s important to have that support when that happens especially for the person who is going to be their main caregiver. It’s also important to communicate well,” said Flinkman.

“I want to make it my life’s mission to help people,” she said. With her three-year-old daughter, it increased her interest to find a safe space to provide that support for caregivers.

The group is comprised of three Okanagan professionals. Flinkman and School District 23 counsellor Devon Wolfe, who sits on the Health Steering Committee in Lake Country and Julie Wolfe, a social worker who recently moved from Toronto.

“My goal would be that it continues as an ongoing support service in Lake Country,” said Flinkman.

To register call 250-307-2291 or email hollyflinkman@yahoo.ca.

