The night of flaming pumpkins

On a cold November evening, flaming pumpkins flew through the night sky over Summerland.

The Flamin’ Pumpkin Chunkin’ fundraiser, at Saxon Estate Winery, was held on Nov. 5 to mark Guy Fawkes Night.

Guy Fawkes Night is a commemoration of the Gunpowder Plot, an unsuccessful attempt to blow up the British parliament on Nov. 5, 1605.

It was also a fundraiser for the Summerland Food Bank and NeighbourLink.

Participants brought their used Halloween pumpkins, which were then lit on fire and hurled using a trebuchet.

Members of the Adrian Empire, a group dedicated to the sudy and recreation of medieval and renaissance history and culture, operated the trebuchet.

Jayne Graydon of Saxon Estate Winery said the event raised around $700 for the two organizations. In addition, 86 kilograms of food was donated to the food bank.

She estimates 150 pumpkins were used for the celebration.