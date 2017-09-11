Triple O’s celebrates by giving back

Triple O’s in Kelowna and around the province will donate 20 cents per item to KidSport BC

Way back in 1997, when Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky scored his 50th career hat trick, White Spot launched its popular Triple O’s brand of premium quick-service restaurants, at the corner of Robson and Thurlow in Vancouver.

Triple O’s is celebrating its 20th anniversary of delicious, award-winning burgers, fresh-cut local fries and hand-scooped milkshakes with 20 Days of Giving in support of its long-time charity partner, KidSport BC.

From Sept. 10th to 29th, Triple O’s around the province and in Kelowna will donate 20 cents from the sale of any item from their Original Menu to KidSport BC. Guests can also make cash donations in participating restaurants.

Then on Friday, Sept. 29 – KidSport Day – a loonie from every combo sold will be donated to KidSport BC. Throughout the month, guests can win daily prizes on social media, plus enter to win a grand prize of free Triple “O” burgers for a year, Triple O’s On-The-Go food truck catering for 50 friends and family, and $1,000 in Chevron gas.

“Whether they’re grabbing a bite on the run, or relaxing with family and friends, our guests have come to trust Triple O’s for serving fresh, quality ingredients in a friendly atmosphere,” said White Spot and Triple O’s President Warren Erhart. “What better way to give back than by supporting kids in the communities we serve!”

Thanks to its generous guests and teams, Triple O’s helped 635 kids and raised more than $250, 000 since they partnered with KidSport BC in 2009. Every $400 raised provides one under-privileged child the opportunity to play sports for a full year, plus gain life skills like teamwork and self-confidence. Donations cover annual sports registration fees, and all dollars raised go back to kids in the local community.

Triple O’s Fun Facts

Guests served: 72 million

Burgers served: 82 million

Ounces of Triple “O” sauce served: 109 million

Local B.C. Kennebec potatoes made into French fries: 54 million

Pints of ice cream made into signature milkshakes: 2.5 million