Credit: Contributed

Vegan market starts in Kelowna

Earth to Table Vegan Market is hosting its inaugural vegan event Oct. 29

Vegan foods are getting easier to find in Kelowna.

Earth to Table Vegan Market is hosting its inaugural vegan event Oct. 29. The market will host a variety of local, vegan vendors and welcomes everyone to attend.

“We are excited to have so many of B.C.’s earth-conscious vendors under one roof,” said Cassandra McFarland, co-founder of the market. “The response from both vendor and attendees has been amazing. There’s clearly a strong demand for this type of event within the community.”

The market will offer a wide selection of products ranging from food, cosmetics and personal care products.

“This event is meant to be educational above all else,” said McFarland. “As someone who is relatively new to the plant-based world, I understand how overwhelming it can be to change your lifestyle. Our hope is that this event will provide support and information to individuals looking to make a lifestyle change, as well as showcase all the amazing plant-based foods and products our community has to offer.”

Earth to Table Vegan Market will be held at the Kelowna Forum (1317 Ethel Street) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5 per person, $3 for students and seniors and free for children under 12. A portion of proceeds will be donated to Critteraid, a local animal shelter and sanctuary. Attendees will also be entered to win door prizes filled with delicious vegan foods and products.

Vegan market starts in Kelowna

