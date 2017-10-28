Video: Large lineup for opening night of haunted house

Kelowna - At 945 Grenfell Road, people gathered Friday with donations for the food bank

A volunteer stands with a bloody chainsaw during the annual haunted house event at 945 Grenfell Road. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Crowds lined Grenfell Road at 6 p.m. Friday to see Paul Coxe’s haunted house.

The Kelowna resident spent more than a month of setting up equipment to prepare his yard for Halloween.

Caydon Allen, 13, said it was his first time visiting the house.

Allen is going as a Stormtrooper for Halloween and said he hoped the house would be scary.

Visit the haunted house at 945 Grenfell Road from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 31. Candy will only be given to children on Halloween night.

