Video: Large lineup for opening night of haunted house

Crowds lined Grenfell Road at 6 p.m. Friday to see Paul Coxe’s haunted house.
The Kelowna resident spent more than a month of setting up equipment to prepare his yard for Halloween.
Caydon Allen, 13, said it was his first time visiting the house.
Allen is going as a Stormtrooper for Halloween and said he hoped the house would be scary.
Visit the haunted house at 945 Grenfell Road from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 31. Candy will only be given to children on Halloween night.
To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.
@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.