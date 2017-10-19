Lyle the pig is searching for a new home. (YouTube screengrab)

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range before headlining at the Sydney Opera House, his rustic pitch has certainly caught the attention of staff at the BC SPCA’s Good Shepherd Barn in Surrey.

Meet Lyle the singing pig.

The two-year-old pig has been in the BC SPCA’s care since September, when he was seized with several other animals as part of a cruelty investigation.

Extremely fearful at first, the nervous porker broke free of his anxiety and started belting not-so-classical tunes for the staff taking care of him.

“I’m not sure if he’s opera-ready, but it’s great to see him so much more social and vocalizing so much,” BC SPCA farm animal care supervisor Leiki Salumets said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

Aside from entertaining his favourite volunteers, Lyle enjoys belly rubs and foot massages, according to the release.

BC SPCA is searching for a forever home for Lyle. To arrange and meet the ‘singing pig,’ email rescues@spca.bc.ca

Previous story
CAO reports to District of Barriere on well construction
Next story
Okanagan Carpool Week runs from October 23 to 27.

Just Posted

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Day 2 of RCMP search at Silver Creek residence

Police use backhoe in ongoing search effort at residential/agricultural Salmon River Road property

Kelowna resident hopes to create more with haunted house

Paul Coxe’s haunted house will be on display at 945 Grenfell Road, Friday, Oct. 27

Expanding reuse and recycle programs

Curbside pickup pilot project launched in Kelowna, Peachland, Lake Country

Kelowna murder trial nears completion

Jurors expected to deliberate next week

Update: Backhoe used in search of Silver Creek property

RCMP into second day of search of Silver Creek residence/agricultural property

Residents pay tribute to city’s homeless

He was articulate and well-spoken. He was great at self-reflection. He liked watching the Canucks. And more often than not, he lived at the Howard House Men’s Shelter.

Man steals police car, goes for a ‘slow’ ride

Mission RCMP say the motive of the theft is unknown

Dodgers punch ticket to World Series

This will be the first time the Los Angles Dodgers have made it to the World Series since 1988.

Surf group winning the war on plastic bags

The Tofino Co-op will no longer provide plastic bags, following in the footsteps of the Ucluelet location that already made the change earlier this year.

Keeping candy off the streets

Okanagan Smiles will be taking candy for cash after Halloween in Kelowna

Michaels: The case for a little less #MeToo and a little more, ‘it’s them’

It shouldn’t be women’s responsibility to continually point out the prevalence of predatory behaviour.

B.C. woman plagued by bedbugs on airplane not surprising, says expert

Heather Szilagyi was on a British Airways flight when she noticed bedbugs crawling out of the seat

4 B.C. prisons install body scanners to combat drug smuggling

The scanners are aimed to combat the smuggling of contraband including weapons and drugs

Most Read