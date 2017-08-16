Walk for the dogs

The annual Paws for a Cause will be held Sept. 10 in Kelowna

Helping to fight animal cruelty is as easy as a walk in the park.

Animal lovers across the province are registering and fundraising for the annual Scotiabank & BC SPCA Paws for a Cause walk, which is hosted in more than 30 communities in B.C. through September and October.

The annual walk, benefitting the BC SPCA Kelowna Branch, will be held at City Park Sunday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. with the walk starting at 10:30.

“This is the largest single event to help fight animal cruelty in British Columbia,” said Carina Stirling, BC SPCA officer of fundraising events. “We are overwhelmed by the participation each year – it’s so great to see thousands of people come together across the province to help B.C.’s most vulnerable animals.

Stirling said registration numbers are also up from the previous year for the event.

Participants will be able to enjoy fantastic entertainment and activities, a barbecue and community vendor booths.