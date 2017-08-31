Walk to raise money for Baker family underway

Tim Walters, a professor at Okanagan College, gets an escort out of Salmon Arm as he heads out on his walk Thursday, Aug. 31 to raise money for the family of fire fighter Gary Baker, who suffered an aneurysm last year and remains in Vancouver General Hospital. - Facebook photo.

Today the Salmon Arm Fire Department provided an escort through the Salmon Arm Airport and Industrial Park area for Professor Tim Walters from the Salmon Arm campus of Okanagan College who is trying to raise $15,000 to aid Gary Baker, a fire fighter from Ranchero Deep Creek Fire Department who suffered a massive aneurysm last August and continues to fight for his life.

His wife and children need help to pay the mounting bills as he struggles to recover at Vancouver General Hospital.

The RCMP escorted him through the Ranchero area, then Enderby Fire Department through Deep Creek.

If you want to help out, go to the GoFundMe account, Campus to Campus Fundraising Walk