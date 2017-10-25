Wellness fair coming to Kelowna

The seventh annual Wellness Fair will be held Nov. 4 and 5 in the city

Learn about health and wellness as Kelowna’s fair is back for its seventh year.

The annual Kelowna Wellness Fair showcases more than 60 products and services for the mind, body and soul. Guests will enjoy learning about wellness services are available to them, trying new services, and shopping for organic and natural products, according to the fair organizer.

There are a range of exhibitors this year which include: organic cosmetics, naturopathic medicine, acupuncture, massage, active wear, essential oils, chiropractic care, herbal honey blends, supplements, organic lavender products, counselling, fermented pastas, safer home products, wellness magazines, lasers, magnetic therapy, health monitors, nutritionists/weight loss, hypnotherapy and more.

“We try to make our event a fun experience for the guests. They will get a welcome bag with samples when they arrive, and can enter to win prizes. We find that our guests spend several hours chatting with our exhibitors, so we will have a healthy food truck on site to keep them energized,” said Shara Mendoza, event organizer.

Organizers are encouraging all guests to consider a free on-site Hearing Health Check by Connect Hearing.

“Our theme this year is ‘Try Something New’” said Chris Madsen, event organizer. “We have some really interesting things to try such as TheraPhi happening on stage, magnetic therapy, fermented food and so on.”

The fair takes place Nov. 4 and 5 at the Parkinson Rec Centre. The event has free admission and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.