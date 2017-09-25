West Kelowna resident celebrates 100th birthday

When Louise Steer was born, they broke the mould, according to her family

When she was 94-years-old, Louise Steer taught herself how to use an iPad.

There’s no telling what the West Kelowna resident will do for her 100th birthday.

Steer is turning 100 today (Sept. 25, 2017), celebrating with her immediate family and some friends at Westwood Retirement Resort.

“She’s led a very interesting life,” said daughter Pat Verrier. “We think when they made my mom they broke the mould. She’s very strong and the most easy-going, gentle soul you would ever meet.”

Born in Swift Current, SK Steer was the oldest of six kids but moved out of the house during the Great Depression, leaving home at a young age “so there would be more food for the other kids,” said Verrier.

She ended up in Vancouver where she met her husband and began raising a family with three kids. Her husband, a pilot, passed away in 2010.

Verrier says her mother is a regular reader of books on her iPad, and is amazed at how much the world has changed in her lifetime.

This past summer, Steer celebrated her birthday with a summer party with about 130 of her closest friends.

It was a testament to her character how many showed up.

“She’s never said a bad word about anybody,” said Verrier. “She’s been an inspiration to anyone who has ever meet her.”

Steer is also among a growing trend in those reaching 100 years of age. The 2016 census counted 8,230 centenarians, a 41.3 per cent increase over the 2011 figures.