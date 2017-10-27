What’s happening

Get ready for a spooktacular weekend with the Black Press social squad

It’s sure to be a spooktacular weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap, and social squad member Anna Zeitner has you covered.

Everything from the Family Monster Bash at the Capital News Centre, to a thrilling dance in Stuart Park, to the Halloween Haunt Fundraiser will be taking place in Kelowna on Saturday and Anna will be there.

Sunday follow Anna to Lake Country for the Spooktacular Pumpkin Walk at Reiswig Regional Park and be sure to check out the Gambell Farms Pumpkin Carving Contest as well.

Watch below for more information.

Halloween happenings

Halloween happenings

Kelowna - Check out our interactive map which offers a variety of Halloween events

New tech minister ‘takes temperature’ of industry in Okanagan

Bruce Ralston said he was impressed with what he saw during a visit to Kelowna Friday

Has UBC Okanagan failed valley residents?

Peter Wylie, an associate professor at UBCO, makes the case that UBCO has not met aims it set out

Court construction in full swing

Construction on a long-awaited 12-court pickleball facility on Okanagan Landing Road is ahead of schedule.

Young women learn what it means to be an engineer

Kelowna - Middle school students participated in engineering workshops at UBCO

Water quality advisory in Peachland

With work underway to clear water intakes due to spring floods, Peachland water quality affected

B.C. cities, police want money to enforce new pot laws

Feedback so far includes recommendations from Port Coquitlam and View Royal

Michaels: Remembering the importance of inclusion as we inch toward multiculturalism

Visible minorities now account for 7.8 per cent of the Central Okanagan’s population

Commitment to South Okanagan National Park renewed

The South Okanagan has a renewed commitment to establish a new national park reserve

Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail

Golfer will spend a year on probation and pay a $250 fine and court costs

Harvey Weinstein sues former company over emails, records

Dozens of women have accused the Hollywood producer of sexual harassment

Stop blaming patients, say emergency doctors

Doctors say it’s time to deal with bed shortages

