Wonder Women theme of Run for a Cure

The fundraiser for breast cancer will be held Oct. 1 in Kelowna’s City Park

Contributed Breast cancer survivor Kirsten Brown spoke at a previous Run for the Cure event in Kelowna. This year’s event is held Oct. 1 in City Park.

Kirsten Brown is a Wonder Woman.

At 38, the Kelowna resident was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Now, at 42, she sits on the planning committee for the annual Run for the Cure in Kelowna.

“After going through the whole process I feel stronger now than I ever have and, once you go through an obstacle like cancer and get through to the other side, you realize how much power you have within yourself,” she said. “I truly believe that my own experience with cancer was a very empowering for me. I guess in that way you can say I’m a Wonder Woman,” she said.

The annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is at City Park Oct. 1, and will fundraise for breast cancer research and support programs, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. and will include food and drinks, a kid’s tent with face painting and cotton candy, a survivor’s tent, a survivor’s parade with carnations, a bagpiper and an awards ceremony for the top fundraising teams and individuals.

“I felt like I wanted to give back and make sure that other women don’t go through the same thing that I did. The more money we raise, the better chance women and men won’t have to go through breast cancer treatment,” said Brown.

The theme for this year’s run is Wonder Women.

Kelowna run director Deina Albrecht said “we wanted to choose a theme that would showcase the strength, power and resilience that so many of these women and men have shown, because we all have a Wonder Woman inside us.”

In 2016 the CIBC Run for the Cure in Kelowna raised more than $116,000 and saw more than 900 people participate.

“The event is really inspirational for survivors and their caregivers and it’s amazing to see people going through treatment come out to the event,” said Brown, who is supported by her two sons who are now 10 and 12.

“It’s a big part of our family,” she said. “It’s very special to me.”

