Meet 'Zags' at Arts on the Avenue in Kelowna

Emmanuel 'Zags' Aréizaga

Emmanuel 'Zags' Aréizaga is an up and coming young artist. His 3D and 'anamorphic' depictions have come to the attention of the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan.

Now ARTSCO is sponsoring Aréizaga at Arts on the Avenue, July 28 in downtown Kelowna.

Aréizaga is a young artist and animator from Kelowna. Currently pursuing a career in animation, Aréizaga’s work is heavily influenced by the work of artists like M.C. Escher and J.R.R. Tolkien. Mixing realism with fantastical settings and subjects, Aréizaga's passion for surrealism allows him to breathe life into his imaginative works.

Aréizaga often works with pencils, pens, charcoal, pastels and chalk, but he also frequently works with acrylic, oil and digital paintings. His current work mixes traditional art with 3D animation.

“I combine reality and art to give the viewer an experience in which they can enjoy and interact with my work. These anamorphic depictions have an almost physical presence that give the illusion of 3-dimensional objects.”

Aréizaga has also working with noted Kelowna arts educator Jolene Mackie, to further develop and exercise his talents within the visual arts.

ARTSCO executive director Katie Brennan said: “We love helping young artists access new opportunities for their work and we look forward to seeing people’s reactions to Emmanuel’s interactive pieces. ARTSCO is thrilled to be sponsoring Emmanuel at this great event.”

Introduced to Kelowna in 2015 by Festivals Kelowna, “Arts On The Avenue” is a one day, arts-focused, outdoor event celebrating and promoting our local visual arts community. The event features various elements relating to visual arts including opportunities for retail sales, art exhibitions, demos, and performance art installations. The event also includes live music and a fun interactive community art project.

Festivals Kelowna is responsible for a multitude of other great summertime events as well, including Parks Alive!, The Kelowna Buskers Program, and Pianos in the Parks. You can learn more about them at their website, festivalskelowna.com

Learn more about both Aréizaga and ARTSCO at Arts on the Avenue presented by Festivals Kelowna, July 28, at 5 p.m.