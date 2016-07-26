Davis: Damon returns as Jason Bourne

Matt Damon is back as Jason Bourne in the movie of the same name.

After playing the character that he made iconic in The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Supremacy and The Bourne Ultimatum, he took The Bourne Legacy off with Jeremy Renner starring as main character Aaron Cross (Bourne is only referenced and appears in photographs). Damon had felt at the time that the character had run its course but did leave the door open that he might return in a decade if he felt the time was right.Nine years after The Bourne Ultimatum, Damon is true to his word and is back along with director Paul Greengrass, who was not only the director of that one, but also Supremacy, Green Zone and Captain Phillips with Tom Hanks.J

Jason Bourne is set several years after Ultimatum and the reclusive and amnesiac spy suddenly resurfaces at a time when the world is faced with unprecedented instability. Bourne is still trying find answers to his past and family but a new program called Ironhand, created to hunt him down, could cut his quest short.

Also returning to the series is Julia Stiles as Nicky Parsons and joining the cast is Tommy Lee Jones and Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander. Although Damon has returned to the film series, there is speculation that there will be other movies that will feature Jeremy Renner’s character.

From the writers of The Hangover series comes Bad Moms starring Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as three surburban moms fed up with their stressful and boring mom-duty rountines. Christina Applegate is the ruthless head of the PTA group that finally pushes the trio over the edge and into a wild rebellion against conformity. Going on a wild binge of long-overdue freedom, fun and self-indulgence, they run afoul of the PTA and the clique of devoted perfect moms.

This comedy features slapstick comedy, foul language and, as the title suggests, bad behaviour from the three leads which should provide an escape for those women (and men) who wish a night off from a life of political correctness.

In techno-thriller Nerve, Emma Roberts (We’re the Millers) and Dave Franco (Now You See Me) star as a pair of young adults who are drawn into an online game of “truth or dare” which features an escalating series of staged events that become more dangerous and life threatening. Also starring Juliette Lewis, it is based upon the novel of the same name.