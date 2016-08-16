  • Connect with Us

US comic Gabriel Iglesias to perform in Kelowna

Gabriel Iglesias, the American comic known as Fluffy, will perform at Prospera Place in Kelowna Nov. 4, and tickets are going on sale this week.

Iglesias is  known for his shows I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy.

He is the youngest of six children, raised by a single mother. Growing up, the family lived in Section 8 housing in Long Beach, California.

It was during his childhood that he developed a strong sense of humor to deal with the obstacles he faced. In 1997, he set out to hone his comedic skills, and performed stand-up anywhere he could find an audience; including biker bars and hole-in-the-wall joints.

His stand-up comedy is a mixture of storytelling, parodies, characters and sound effects that bring his personal experiences to life. His unique and animated comedy style has made him popular among fans of all ages.

