Fundraiser to feature Kelowna's top comics

im Nutt is a comic who can’t be judged by his cover. Long-haired, bearded and “rough around the edges”, audiences expect Nutt’s material to match. But he surprises with razored-down punch lines and well conjured-up premises that place him as one of the top comics working today. His appearance at the 2006 Just For Laughs was so impressive he was named one of the “Best of the Fest” and reviewers asked “where have they been hiding this guy?” The answer was, in comedy clubs across Canada where Tim has established himself as a top-draw for the past 16 years.

Kelowna's most accomplished comedian, Tim Nutt, returns to the stage on Aug. 19 and he will be doing so in support of a good cause. All proceeds from the Stand-Up For Strong Kids event will be donated to the YMCA's Strong Kids Campaign.

"We are very lucky to have Tim headlining the show", said even organizer Emma Miller. "The guy is absolutely hilarious.Most comedians would kill for the chance to perform at Just For Laughs. Tim has not only performed at the festival, but he has also won the Best of Fest award."

The show will also feature three top local comics opening for Tim and comedy scene veteran David Kopp will host the show. Kopp raved about the talent saying, "With an established pro like Tim and three of the top up and coming comics in town, this is an absolutely amazing lineup."

The show will be set at the Kelowna Comedy Club in Dakota's and tickets for the event are just $15. They can be purchased online through Eventbrite or in person at the door.